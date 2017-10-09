Devils' Drew Stafford: Won't suit up Monday
Stafford (lower body) will not be available against the Sabres on Monday.
Stafford was forced out of the game with his lower-body injury after just 6:06 of ice time. The winger did make the trip to Buffalo and could still return to action for their next road game when they face off with Toronto on Wednesday. In the meantime, the Devils may opt to suit up seven defensemen or will have to recall a player from the minors.
More News
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Injured forward to travel with club•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Leaves matinee with lower-body ailment•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Inks one-year deal•
-
Drew Stafford: Explores free agency•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Exposed by rental team•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Scores on man advantage in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...