Stafford (lower body) will not be available against the Sabres on Monday.

Stafford was forced out of the game with his lower-body injury after just 6:06 of ice time. The winger did make the trip to Buffalo and could still return to action for their next road game when they face off with Toronto on Wednesday. In the meantime, the Devils may opt to suit up seven defensemen or will have to recall a player from the minors.