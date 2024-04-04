Wendt signed a two-year, entry-level contract Thursday that will begin in 2024-25.

Wendt will spend the remainder of the campaign playing with AHL Utica on an amateur tryout agreement. The 23-year-old was never drafted, but he's earned this opportunity thanks to his rapid development at the college level. Wendt recorded just three points in 34 NCAA games with Western Michigan University as a freshman in 2021-22, but that jumped to 22 points (eight goals) in 39 appearances last season and 44 points (23 markers) in 38 outings this campaign. If he keeps making those kinds of strides, Wendt might become a valuable forward in the NHL.