Lack was called up from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

This gives the Devils three goalies on the active roster for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Capitals. However, Cory Schneider reportedly will draw the start with Keith Kinkaid in the fold as well. Lack's been a goalie to avoid in the fantasy realm since he's posted a cumulative 4.02 GAA and .870 percentage in five games and eight starts between the Flames and Devils this season.