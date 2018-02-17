Devils' Eddie Lack: Daunting match on tap
Lack will patrol the crease as a road starter against the Lightning on Saturday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
It's an ugly matchup for Lack, as the Lightning feature the league's top offense, as well as a deadly power play that ranks second overall (24.3 percent). Lack's made two appearances with New Jersey since his trade from Calgary on Dec. 30, losing one of those in regulation and not even factoring into the other since it was a relief showing. All things considered, you'd have to be very brazen to roll him out in fantasy Saturday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...