Lack will patrol the crease as a road starter against the Lightning on Saturday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

It's an ugly matchup for Lack, as the Lightning feature the league's top offense, as well as a deadly power play that ranks second overall (24.3 percent). Lack's made two appearances with New Jersey since his trade from Calgary on Dec. 30, losing one of those in regulation and not even factoring into the other since it was a relief showing. All things considered, you'd have to be very brazen to roll him out in fantasy Saturday.