The Flames traded Lack to the Devils on Saturday in exchange for blueliner Dalton Prout.

Lack was immediately reassigned to AHL Binghamton, which is the top development affiliate of the Devils. The Flames have been extremely pleased with David Rittich as the new backup to workhorse Mike Smith, so Lack was deemed expendable by the Canadian club. Obviously, Lack -- who posted an awful 1-2-0 record with a 5.29 GAA and .813 save percentage for Calgary -- won't have fantasy value in his new digs as he'll remain a third-string goalie behind Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid.