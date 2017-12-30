Devils' Eddie Lack: Dealt to New Jersey
The Flames traded Lack to the Devils on Saturday in exchange for blueliner Dalton Prout.
Lack was immediately reassigned to AHL Binghamton, which is the top development affiliate of the Devils. The Flames have been extremely pleased with David Rittich as the new backup to workhorse Mike Smith, so Lack was deemed expendable by the Canadian club. Obviously, Lack -- who posted an awful 1-2-0 record with a 5.29 GAA and .813 save percentage for Calgary -- won't have fantasy value in his new digs as he'll remain a third-string goalie behind Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...