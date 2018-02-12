Devils' Eddie Lack: Gives up four goals in loss
Lack allowed four goals on 26 shots in Sunday's loss to the Bruins.
Boston is an Eastern Conference powerhouse and Lack didn't have the answer in what was his first start as a Devil and just his second NHL appearance since mid-November. The 30-year-old has only appeared in six games this season, posting a 1-3-0 record with an ugly .833 save percentage and 4.55 GAA. The former Canuck is not worthy of a look in fantasy right now.
