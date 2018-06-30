Devils' Eddie Lack: Inks one-year contract extension
Lack secured a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Devils on Saturday.
Signing this deal should be a boon to Lack's confidence. Between 2013-15, he posted a serviceable 34-30-9 record, 2.43 GAA and .917 save percentage with Vancouver to get his career started, but he flopped in subsequent tours with Carolina and Calgary. The Flames sent Lack to New Jersey in a 1-for-1 swap for defenseman Dalton Prout last December, but the 30-year-old likely needs a perfect storm for fantasy owners to trust him again. As it stands now, he's probably third on the organizational depth chart behind Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid.
