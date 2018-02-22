Lack has drawn a home start versus the Wild on Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The 30-year-old netminder dropped jaws in his road start against the Eastern Conference-leading Lightning on Saturday, as he was faced with a whopping 51 shots and managed to turn away all but three of them en route to his first victory with New Jersey. Lack reportedly will be countered by Alex Stalock in the upcoming contest, while fielding shots from a team that ranks 13th in road scoring. Even though he caught the Lightning in a bottle his last time out, we're wary of him based on a career save percentage of .909 between the Canucks, Hurricanes, Flames and Devils.