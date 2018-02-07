Lack stopped 11 of 12 shots after entering in the second period of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa.

This was Lack's first appearance in the NHL since Nov. 15, and he doesn't project to stick with the Devils once Cory Schneider (groin) is healthy. Still, the veteran Swede is worth a look as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests if he receives the starting nod against a favorable opponent.