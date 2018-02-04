Devils' Eddie Lack: Recalled from AHL Binghamton
Lack was recalled to the Devils on Sunday.
Lack will put a Devils jersey on for the first time since being traded by the Flames on Dec. 30, but it's unclear if he'll get a start since his call up was due to a Cory Schneider groin injury. Lack has appeared in just four NHL games this season, accruing a troubling .813 save percentage and 5.29 GAA, winning just one matchup. It's tough to judge from such a small sample size, but the 30-year-old hasn't been trusted as a consistent starter anywhere lately, so fantasy owners should follow suit.
