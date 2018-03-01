Lack was demoted back to AHL Binghamton on Thursday.

Lack's reassignment comes as a result of Cory Schneider (groin) rejoining the fold for the Devils and retaking his place between the pipes Thursday. Lack initially landed with New Jersey's AHL club after he was dealt to them in late December, posting an impressive 2.14 GAA and .915 save percentage over five appearances in the minors before being recalled. The 30-year-old Swede will once again serve as organizational depth, but he could be recalled if either of the Devils' netminders is unavailable.