Lack will man the crease Sunday against the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils official site reports.

This will be Lack's first start for New Jersey since being acquired from Calgary in December. He owns a 2-1-2 record in the NHL this season despite a hideous .829 save percentage and 4.70 GAA. He's not a reliable option for the Devils, and certainly not for fantasy purposes.

