Lack stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Lack's allowed 10 goals over his last three appearances while failing to hold any opponent over that span below three. New Jersey dropped this one despite holding a 40-25 edge in shots, as goaltending continues to be a problem for the team in Cory Schneider's (groin) absence.

