Lack made 48 saves in a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Lack absolutely stymied the Bolts time and time again to earn his first win as a Devil. But as good as he was, Lack may not be in the league for long. He will likely be headed back to the AHL when Cory Schneider returns from IR.

