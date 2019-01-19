Yakovlev was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

Yakovlev has shown plenty of promise in the attacking zone, adding a goal and three helpers over his first 11 NHL games. We're guessing he wouldn't have been bussed back to the minor league if New Jersey wasn't about to be off the grid for eight straight games due to the team's bye week and ensuing All-Star break.

