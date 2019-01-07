Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Back up with big club
Yakovlev was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday.
The 27-year-old defenseman has spent most of his time with the Devils as a healthy scratch, but Yakovlev, in 11 NHL appearances this season, does have a goal and three assists. That said, we don't recommend hitching your fantasy wagon to the Russian rearguard.
