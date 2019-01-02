Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Bounces back to big club
The Devils recalled Yakovlev from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Yakovlev was sent down to minors Monday to get him some playing time, but he's already back with the Devils for a four-game road trip. His first opportunity to play with the big club again will be Wednesday versus the Stars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...