Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Bound for minors
Yakovlev was demoted to AHL Binghamton on Monday.
Yakovlev is expected to immediately slot into the lineup in the minors, as the club looks to get him some play time. Considering the blueliner hasn't played since Dec. 10, the decision to get him some game action shouldn't come as a surprise.
