Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Called up from minors
Yakovlev was promoted from AHL Binghamton on Monday.
Yakovlev hasn't played in an NHL game since Dec. 10 and is unlikely to slot into the lineup for Monday's matchup with Chicago either. The Russian defenseman figures to provide some extra depth on the blue line and will likely be headed back to the minors once the Devils need the extra spot on the 23-man roster.
