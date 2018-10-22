Yakovlev was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday.

Yakovlev's promotion comes on the heels of Steve Santini (jaw) being placed on injured reserve. With veteran Ben Lovejoy (lower body) also dealing with an injury, the 27-year-old Yakovlev could immediately find himself inserted into the lineup for Thursday's clash with Nashville. If he does suit up, the Russian blueliner will look to continue his strong start to his first season playing in North America, as he has seven helpers in seven minor-league contests.