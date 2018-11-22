Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Gets first NHL point
Yakovlev got his first NHL point via an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Montreal.
Playing in his fourth NHL game, Yakovlev finally got his name on the scoresheet courtesy of a helper on a goal scored by Taylor Hall. The 27-year-old Russian also skated a career-high 19:38 in the contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...