Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Lands entry-level deal
Yakovlev put pen to paper on a one-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.
Yakovlev has spent his entire professional career (six seasons) playing in the KHL and appears ready to test the NHL waters. Although his deal is an ELC, it seems unlikely the Devils will want to keep him exclusively in the minors for the upcoming season. In all likelihood, the organization will give him nine games to prove he is worthy of a spot on the 23-man roster and then make a decision regarding the rest of his season based on his performance.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...