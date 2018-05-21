Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Lands entry-level deal

Yakovlev put pen to paper on a one-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Yakovlev has spent his entire professional career (six seasons) playing in the KHL and appears ready to test the NHL waters. Although his deal is an ELC, it seems unlikely the Devils will want to keep him exclusively in the minors for the upcoming season. In all likelihood, the organization will give him nine games to prove he is worthy of a spot on the 23-man roster and then make a decision regarding the rest of his season based on his performance.