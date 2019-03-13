Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Latest injury for NJ
Yakovlev will sit out Wednesday's game in Edmonton due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Yakovlev joins an extensive list of Devils sidelined by injury. Recent AHL call-up Colton White will take Yakovlev's spot on the third defensive pairing, making his NHL debut.
