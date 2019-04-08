Yakovlev dished out an assist in Saturday's season finale against Florida, finishing the season with two goals and five helpers in 25 appearances.

Yakovlev has some intriguing offensive instincts and even filled in at forward for a bit when injuries struck, but it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old unrestricted free agent will opt to stick in the NHL or return to his native Russia next season.

