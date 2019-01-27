Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Reascends to NHL
Yakovlev was called up from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Yakovlev is back with the parent club in the wake of news that Ben Lovejoy (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. The Russian has one goal and three assists working against a minus-5 rating through his first 11 games in the NHL.
