Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Recalled from minors
Yakovlev was called up from AHL Binghamton on Monday.
The 28-year-old defenseman has been making spot appearances throughout the season for the Devils, including as recently as February 5. When a move like this happens on trade deadline day, it makes you wonder if another move may be coming, but this could just be another call up for Yakovlev.
