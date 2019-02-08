Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Devils assigned Yakovlev to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
The Devils may be demoting Yakovlev in order to make room for another forward, as Miles Wood suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's loss to the Islanders and may not be available for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota. The rookie blueliner has notched five points in 14 appearances with the big club this campaign.
