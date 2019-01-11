Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Sent back to minors
Yakovlev was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Yakovlev has been a healthy scratch for the better part of his season with the Devils. The 27-year-old blueliner hasn't played in any of the Devils' last 14 games, and therefore it shouldn't be much of a surprise that he's the one to move back to the minors.
