Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Shifts back to minors
The Devils reassigned Yakovlev to AHL Binghamton on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Yakovlev was sent down to make room for Cameron Johnson, who was needed to back up Keith Kinkaid since MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) will be sitting out. The 27-year-old blueliner has been a healthy scratch for 11 straight games while with the big club, so Yaklovev being the roster casualty isn't a surprise. When the Devils' crease gets healthy again, he'll likely return to the big club for depth.
