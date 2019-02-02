Yakovlev was hit in the back of the head by a Shea Weber shot in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The freak accident occurred midway through the third period. We can only imagine what it would feel like to get hit with a puck, let alone from a player who packs one of the heaviest shots in the league in Weber. The Russian reportedly stayed on the bench after the play, but he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings.