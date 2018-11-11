Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Will make NHL debut
Yakovlev will suit up for his first NHL game Sunday against the Jets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Yakovlev has waited patiently for his chance, as he was recalled nearly three weeks ago but hasn't skated in a game. In seven games with AHL Binghamton this year, Yakovlev posted seven assists.
