Comrie made 30 saves in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old collected his third career win in the NHL, and his first since March of 2018 when he was a Jet. Comrie had yet to see any action as the Devils' No. 2 netminder prior to Sunday, but with MacKenzie Blackwood (COVID-19 protocols) still lacking a timetable for his return, he could begin to cut into Scott Wedgewood's playing time given the latter's mediocre numbers (2.80 GAA, .901 save percentage in five games) in the starting role.