Comrie was picked up off the waiver wire by New Jersey from Winnipeg on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Following the surprise retirement of Corey Crawford, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the Devils in the goaltending market. Unless the team wants to carry three netminders on the Opening Night roster, this likely means that Scott Wedgewood will be demoted to the taxi squad with Comrie serving as the No. 2 behind MacKenzie Blackwood.