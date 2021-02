Comrie was waived by the Devils on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood are locked in as New Jersey's top-two options in goal, so Comrie will likely head to the Devils' taxi squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed. The 25-year-old backstop has started one game this season, turning aside 30 of 33 shots en route to a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Jan. 31.