Comrie will tend the road twine in Sunday's game against the Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

In the latter half of back-to-back games, Comrie will make his first start for the Devils. The 25-year-old netminder played three games for the Red Wings last year and posted an .864 save percentage, but he was quite good in the minors with a .918 save percentage over 16 contests. The Sabres sit at 4-3-2 and have averaged 3.0 goals per game this season.