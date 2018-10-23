Devils' Eric Gryba: Called up Tuesday
Gryba was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
The Devils are fortunate that Gryba cleared waivers Friday, as the team needs him in the wake of a lower-body injury to Ben Lovejoy, who is now on injured reserve. Of course, Gryba hasn't played since the 2017-18 season with the Oilers, so it's probably going to take him a while to find his bearings. As a result, It's safe to ignore the Saskatchewan native in all formats.
