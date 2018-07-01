Devils' Eric Gryba: Heading to New Jersey
Gryba secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Sunday. The deal is worth $700,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The Oilers bought out Gryba's previous contract which afforded the defenseman the opportunity to test the open market in free agency. There's nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective since the Canadian rearguard has only accumulated 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) over 279 career contests, and it's far from a guarantee that he even starts the 2018-19 campaign in the NHL.
