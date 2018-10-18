Gryba will be designated for waivers by the Devils on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

The move to place Gryba on waivers and reassign him to the minors could be an indication Cory Schneider (hip) is nearing a return, as the club makes a move to clear up a spot on the 23-man roster. The 30-year-old Gryba has yet to appear in a game for New Jersey this season, so his pending demotion -- assuming he goes unclaimed -- shouldn't come as a surprise.