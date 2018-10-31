Devils' Eric Gryba: Shipped back to minors
Gryba was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for Ben Lovejoy (lower body).
Gryba only saw action in two of a possible seven games while with the Devils and averaged a mere 12:37 when he was in the lineup. With Lovejoy healthy, the club will send Gryba back to the minors, where he should have plenty of opportunity to log significant minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.