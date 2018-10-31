Gryba was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for Ben Lovejoy (lower body).

Gryba only saw action in two of a possible seven games while with the Devils and averaged a mere 12:37 when he was in the lineup. With Lovejoy healthy, the club will send Gryba back to the minors, where he should have plenty of opportunity to log significant minutes.

