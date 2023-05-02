Haula scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-0 series-clinching win over the Rangers.

Haula extended the Devils' lead to 3-0 late in the third period, one-timing a feed from Jack Hughes on the rush. The 32-year-old Haula finished the opening-round series with four goals and six points after closing out the regular season with eight points (six goals, two assists) in his last seven games. Haula has become a reliable source of secondary scoring while providing a valuable veteran presence during New Jersey's playoff run.