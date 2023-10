Haula (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after he didn't practice Tuesday, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Haula is still dealing with a nagging injury that kept him off the ice at the end of training camp. If he can't play in Thursday's regular-season opener against Detroit, Nathan Bastian could suit up instead. Haula generated 14 goals and 41 points in 80 games last campaign.