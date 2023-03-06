Haula logged two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Haula helped out on Jesper Boqvist's goals late in the first period and Damon Severson's power-play tally in the second. Over his last eight games, Haula has five helpers, though he's only gotten on the scoresheet in three of those contests. The 31-year-old has earned five tallies, 24 helpers, 124 shots on net, 74 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 62 outings this season while filling a middle-six role.