Haula scored a shorthanded goal in the Devils' 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

Haula brought his nine-game scoring drought to an end. His recent slump was an abrupt end to his hot streak from March 1-9 in which he provided three goals and seven points over five outings. Through 74 appearances this season, Haula has nine goals and 34 points. He probably won't catch up to his 2021-22 finish of 18 markers and 44 points.