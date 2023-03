Haula scored two goals and an assist on three shots in the Devils' 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Haula would open the scoring for New Jersey off a rebound in front of Ilya Samsonov. He would add a second goal in the third period and pick up a helper on Ondrej Palat's power-play goal. Haula has been red-hot the last two games, picking up two goals and five points in those contests. On the season, the former Bruin has seven goals and 32 points in 63 games.