Haula (undisclosed) is unlikely to play against the Islanders on Tuesday after coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "Doesn't look like he'll be available," per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Haula had seemingly found his offensive game prior to getting hurt with one goal and three assists in his last five contests. The veteran forward managed just 9:30 of ice time against the Sabres on Saturday before being forced off the ice due to his undisclosed injury. With Haula unavailable, Curtis Lazar (lower body) could move into a third-line role if healthy enough to play Tuesday.