Haula (illness) was absent from the Devils' morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision against Philadelphia, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Despite missing the morning skate, the Devils are not yet ruling out Haula for Saturday's contest with the Flyers. The 31-year-old center has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 58 games this season. Michael McLeod would center the fourth line if Haula is unable to play.