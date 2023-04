Haula scored a goal and an assist on two shots, fueling the Devils to an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Haula extended the Devils' lead to 5-1 early in the third period. He would also add an assist on Damon Severson's short-handed goal. This performance is Haula's second multi-point game in four games, picking up four points in the process. On the season, the former Bruin has 12 goals and 39 points in 79 games.