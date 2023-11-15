Haula collected a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Haula had the secondary helper on Dawson Mercer's third-period tally. Through six games in November, Haula has managed just two power-play assists. The 32-year-old forward is at eight points, 26 shots, 11 hits, seven blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances. He has not benefited from playing a larger role with Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Nico Hischier (upper body) sidelined.