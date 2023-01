Haula scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Haula hadn't scored in his last 11 games, though he managed five assists and 15 PIM that span. The drought ended when he put the Devils ahead for the first time at 2:37 of the second period. The 31-year-old forward is up to three goals, 20 points, 81 shots on net, 52 hits, 35 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 43 contests. He's primarily worked in a middle-six role this season.