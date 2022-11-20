Haula scored a first-period goal during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the host Senators.

Finally. Haula scored his first goal with the Devils since his trade from the Bruins on July 13. The 31-year-old left winger is known as a responsible forward, compiling a career plus-46 rating. Haula, who scored 29 goals in 76 games for the Golden Knights in 2017-18, also is known for contributing timely offense, like he did to open the scoring Saturday. Haula, who recorded four shots, beat screened goalie Anton Forsberg with a wrist shot, marking his first goal in 18 appearances with the Devils.